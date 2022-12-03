10 Things you need when travelling with a baby- checklist here!

Baby care: You don't need to prepare much for a solo trip, especially if you're used to last-minute plans and short getaways. When you're travelling with a baby, no trip—no matter how short or how long—can go off without careful planning and packing. Travelling with a baby might be challenging, but if you make a list of everything you need to pack in advance and follow it, the task won't be tricky.

Here is a checklist for new parents to carry while packing stuff for their baby.

1. Diapers

You need to pack more diapers than you think you need. When travelling, disposable diapers are more convenient to use.

2. Wipes

Carry a large pack of diaper wipes for some skincare for the baby.

3. Rash cream

While travelling you tend to be in a rush but when you have a baby in tow make no haste and always carry diaper rash cream for those constant diaper changes.

4. Old newspapers

Old newspapers might be useful for limiting mess when throwing things away or feeding a baby.

5. Bottles

Carry enough bottles to last your journey because getting hold of baby items on road is next to impossible.

6. Water flask

Carry boiled or cool water in a flask for all baby needs.

7. First aid and medicines

Baby’s medicines for fever, loose motions, cough and cold. A thermometer, antiseptic solution, cotton and bandage will come in handy.

8. Breast pump, bottles or formula

You can pump milk on days when you may be out sightseeing or travelling for a while and preserve it to be utilised when your baby is fussy or hungry. If you give your baby formula milk, make enough to last for a few hours.

9. Towels

Good dry small hand towels are extremely essential while travelling.

10. Blankets

Carry a couple of blankets to wrap the baby in or lay them down. Carry a large shawl for some extra comfort while feeding on the way or to wrap the baby's head and feet in particular.

Travelling with a baby is challenging but it doesn't have to be. For more ease get a front carrier or sling to carry baby around, to use for keeping your hands free while exploring a new place.