20 rare, beautiful names of Indian baby boys and girls starting with R and their meaning - check list

Have you picked 'R' to be the first letter in your baby's name? Here is a list of 10 baby names for boys and 10 names for baby girls starting with R. Choose a beautiful name and enjoy your parenting journey!
Names of babies starting with R: Are you excited about naming your child and have zeroed in upon 'R' to be the first letter for the child's name? Options are galore and it can get confusing when you are selecting a name. Our names are a very important part of our lives, they become our core identity. Choosing a beautiful name for your child is the innermost desire of every parent. It's significant, no doubt, because that's the identity one carries their who life. Remember, kids grow up and so choosing a name a person won't be embarassed of - be it in school or during mid life - is essential. The meaning of a name also holds key for many parents who want their children's names to represent something special. So if your are looking for the perfect baby name that starts with R, you are at the right place! Check out some unique and beautiful names below and what they stand for:
Indian baby boys' name starting with R and their meaning:
Rahas: It stands for merriment, delight
Reyansh: First ray of sunlight
Rathik: One who rides a chariot, warrior
Rivan: One who is ambitious, self sufficient
Ritvaan: Lord, one who's superior
Rathin: Celestial, one who moves the Chariot
Radesh: A name for lord Lrishna
Raah: The way, rasta, path
Raul: It stands for someone who's versatile
Raif: Kind and compassionate
Indian baby girls' name starting with R and their meaning:
Raagavi: One who sings with Raaga, God of Raghavendra
Rabhya: Someone who is worshipped
Raemaha: Rays of sunlight
Rahina: Gentle, merciful; the name is believed to be of Arabic origin
Radhiya: Content, satisfied
Raahi: Traveller
Rajasi: Worthy of a king; one of the names of goddess Durga
Rajika: Lamp, a princess
Rashini: Splendour, radiant, glorious
Ranhitha: One who's swift
