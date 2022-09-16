20 unique names of baby girls and boys starting with letter 'P' - check cool options
Baby names with P: If you are racking your brains to find that perfect name for your child starting with the letter P, you have reached the right place! Here are 20 unique names - 10 for boys and 10 for girls. Take your pick!
- P is one of the popular alphabets when it comes to a person's name in India
- Select a unique name for your child
- For a parent, naming one's child is a precious experience
Names of baby boys and girls with P: Is the stork visiting your family soon? Then you must be thinking of the perfect name for your baby boy or girl or in the case of twins, possibly both! Naming a child is a very precious experience for parents, and also a significant one. And why not? After all, a name forms our basic identity, something we are called by till the time we live! In India, often grandparents and other elderly relatives select a baby's name. P is one of the popular alphabets when it comes to a person's name in India. If you are thinking of giving your baby girl or baby boy a name starting with the letter p, here are 20 options - 10 each for each gender.
Baby boys' names starting with P
1) Paras - This is a beautiful name which means touchstone
2) Parth - Anoter name of Arjun, it stands for someone who never misses a target
3) Pratham - Someone who always stands first
4) Praveer - An excellent warrior or a king
5) Piyush - Nector, it symbolises a drink that makes man immortal
6) Pranav- A sacred sound or symbol
7) Pratik- Stands for a symbol
8) Priyank - Dear one, a loved one
9) Pravit - Hero, someone with great power
10) Priyesh - One who is blessed with the love of God
Baby girls' names starting with P
1) Pahal - The start, it's another name of Goddess Lakshmu
2) Pakhi - It means a bird; we would want our baby girl to fly high like a bird!
3) Palak - Meaning eyelid, it stands for someone who protects like the eyelid protects the eyes
4) Parisha - Like a fairy, beautiful
5) Padmakshi - One whose eyes are like a lotus
6) Piusha - One who is warm, sensitive
7) Prajakta - A flower full of fragnance
8) Preet - It simply stands for someone happy and joyous
9) Prisha - One who is talented, a gift of God
10) Purvi - It stands for a classical melody
