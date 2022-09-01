Baby girls' names with M: If you are an expecting mommy or daddy, a lot of your time must be going into deciding a name for your soon-to-be-born child. Sometimes, parents decide on a name only after the child is born. In India, grandparents and other elderly relatives also decide on a baby's name. Whatever be the case, naming a child is a precious part of life - it is an identity we bear till the end of one's life and it's intrinsic to our personality.

Shakespeare's character Juliet in the play 'Romeo and Juliet' had said, "What's in a name?" However, it seems, there's a lot when it comes to a person's name. Our name becomes who we are. As elders, we also want to be careful while selecting a name because we must remember kids grow up! At 40, you don't want to be stuck with a babyish name that's embarrassing for a woman or man in their middle age.

M is a popular alphabet when it comes to a name. If you are thinking of giving your baby girl a name starting with M, here are 20 options:

Modern Indian baby girls' names that start with ‘M’ and their meaning

1) Maanvi: One with humanity, one who possesses good qualities



2) Maanasvi: One who is born to rule, attractive and tender



3) Misha: Happy for the entire life, which we want our daughters to be! Also means 'message bearer from God.'



4) Meher: The name stands for Grace, benevolence, kindness



5) Mayra: This is someone who's Beloved, like our baby girl



6) Manya: A girl worthy of honour

7) Mariam: This name has Armenian, Hebrew and Arabic roots. It can mean beloved.



8) Marisa: She is of the sea

9) Medha: It symbolises intellect and represents Goddess Saraswati



10) Mihika: Originates from Sanskrit word Mist or Fog

11) Mugdha: Spellbound, innocent, just like our baby!



12) Myreen: Bright and beautiful as the sun. This name has an Arabic origin.



13) Mahika: The Earth



14) Manali: It stands for cute, pretty, like a bird



15) Manushi: Kind-hearted; symbolises goddess Laxmi



16) Maisha: Someone who is full of life. This name has several origins - African, Indian (especially Bengali), Arabic



17) Manisi: Desired by heart

18) Maisoon: Originally a Muslim name, it means a beautiful girl

19) Mrinal: It symbolises a lotus stalk and can be a boy's name too



20) Mahira: Talented, highly skilled and knowledgeable