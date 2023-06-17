5 Skincare Tips For Summer Travels With Your Baby

Are you going for that much-needed family holiday that you have been planning for months? With summer vacations still on in many schools across the country, families are still in holiday mode. While travelling with children can be fun, one needs to take certain precautions, especially in summer when the harsh rays of the sun can affect your baby's delicate skin. Here are five skincare tips given to IANS by Cetaphil Baby Skin Experts that will keep your baby happy and chirpy while they are enjoying their summer holidays.

Keep Skin Protected From Sun



One of the most crucial aspects of skincare during summer travels is sun protection. Infants have extremely delicate skin that is susceptible to sunburn and damage, which can lead to long-term consequences. To avoid this, make sure you pack good-quality sunscreen. Apply it to your baby's skin at least 15 minutes before heading out and reapply every few hours for optimal protection



Keep Your Baby Hydrated



The heat and sun exposure can make your baby's skin dehydrated, leading to dry skin and causing discomfort to babies. To prevent this, make sure your baby stays hydrated by feeding them water frequently. Your baby's skin also needs nourishment - hence use a gentle moisturiser. Apply moisturiser after bath to lock the moisture and keep your baby's skin smooth and healthy throughout the trip



Opt for Loose and Comfortable Clothing



Loose-fitting cotton clothes are a perfect choice for keeping your baby's skin cool and dry during sweltering summer days. Additionally, cotton is a gentle and non-irritating fabric that is less likely to cause skin rashes or allergies. When packing for your trip, make sure to include extra clothes for your baby, as they may sweat or get dirty during the day. A sun hat can also be a great addition to protect your baby's sensitive skin from the sun's harmful rays. Choosing comfortable and stylish clothing for your baby will not only ensure their comfort but also make for adorable vacation pictures and memories to cherish



Be Mindful of the Environment



Your baby's skin is delicate and sensitive, and different environmental factors can easily cause irritation and discomfort. To ensure that your baby's skin remains healthy and happy during your summer trip, it's essential to take proactive measures to protect it. One of the simplest ways to do this is by keeping your baby's skin clean and well-hydrated. Frequent baths with lukewarm water and a mild baby soap can help remove dirt and grime without causing dryness or irritation.



Prioritise Gentle Skincare Products



It's crucial to take care of your kid's delicate skin while travelling. The change in environment can disrupt your little one's regular skincare routine, leading to skin irritations, dryness, or itching. To avoid this, it's vital to choose the right skincare products for your baby. Look for products that are specifically designed for infants and have a gentle, fragrance-free formula. Hypoallergenic and pH-balanced products are ideal, as they are less likely to cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. Prioritising gentle skincare products will not only protect your baby's delicate skin but also help maintain its natural moisture balance and strengthen the skin barrier.

Also Read: Innovative Ways To Incorporate Superfoods Into Your Daily Diet



As you embark on your summer adventures with your little one, it is essential to remember that taking care of their delicate skin is just one aspect of your journey together. It is also an opportunity to bond and create beautiful memories. Whether you are exploring unfamiliar places, trying new foods, or simply cuddling up in a cozy hotel room, every moment spent with your baby is precious. So, do not forget to enjoy the experience. As you prioritse your baby's skincare needs, remember that the goal is to ensure that they feel loved, protected, and comfortable while exploring the world with you.

(Inputs From IANS)