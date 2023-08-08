Dental Care: 5 Simple Tips To Keep Your Child’s Smile Healthy And Bright

More than just preserving a beautiful smile, having strong teeth and gums is important for sustaining overall health and fitness. By keeping our mouths clean, we lower our chances of developing cavities, gum disease, halitosis, heart disease, diabetes, and several other health problems. When parents understand how crucial dental hygiene is to their children's health and wellness, it takes on a whole new significance for them.

According to Dr Amit Sachdeva, Chief Product Officer, LoveMySmile, "As a parent, one of our key responsibilities is to ensure the well-being of our children, and their dental health is imperative to the same."

Dr Amit shares the everyday tips that parents must follow to keep their kid's dental health in check by inculcating healthy habits starting early.



Good oral health is generally about nurturing a positive attitude towards dental care from a young age, whereas any problems arising out of the lack of care for one's health — may greatly impact their quality of life.

Oral Hygiene 101: Simple Tips To Keep Your Child’s Dental Health In Check

Here are some essential tips that every parent should follow to promote excellent dental care for their little ones.

1) Start Early

Dental care should begin even before the arrival of the first set of teeth, along with the child's tooth seeding. A parent should clean their gums gently with a soft, damp cloth after feeding to remove any residue. Once the first tooth erupts, usually around six months of age, the time gets ripe to use an infant toothbrush for cleansing.

2) Teach Proper Brushing Techniques

Set an example - Teaching your child proper brushing techniques is essential for their dental health. Use a small, pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste on their brush and guide them in gentle, circular motions.

Encourage them to brush at least twice a day, in the morning and before bedtime. Children often learn by imitating their parents. Make brushing and flossing a family activity, and demonstrate how you take care of your oral health.

3) The Right Dietary Practices

Imperative for good oral health - Limiting sugar intake is vital for preventing dental problems. Encourage healthy alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products which can help prevent tooth decay caused by products with high concentrations of sugar. Ensure they consume a variety of nutrients, crucial for healthy teeth and bones.

4) Encourage Water Consumption

Savior for your teeth - Water is vital for your overall health, and oral health is no different. Encourage your child to drink plenty of water, especially after meals, to help wash away food particles and neutralize acidity in the mouth.

5) Dental Check-Ups

Parents should visit the dentist for Dental Counselling once the child is 6 months old, which is very important from the perspective of understanding the child's dental journey.

Regular dental check-ups at ages 3, 6, 9 and 11 years are globally accepted best practices. During these dental visits, a child's teeth are checked for cavities and jaw positioning. Orthodontic care, from an early age, is important as proper treatment for the child can be prescribed.

Early orthodontic appliances like specialized aligners are recommended for children as early as 7 years, which helps them to have proper facial growth.

Remember, that a healthy and radiant smile is a gift that will stay with your child forever. Your efforts shall pave the way for oral health they can be proud of, and smiles all over.