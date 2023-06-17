Happy Father's Day 2023: Cook Up Memories With Your Dad With A Chocolatey Cake- Check Recipe By Chef Ranveer Brar

Cooking together is a delightful way to create lasting memories and forge deeper connections. The bond between a father and child is truly special, and what better way to strengthen that bond than by cooking up some delicious recipes together?

This Father's Day, we invite you to embark on a culinary adventure, exploring flavors, creating memories, and savoring the joy of cooking side by side.

It seems like Father's Day is all about the finest dessert. After all, we want to show our Dad how good we are at baking. However, we're here to remind you that burgers and brats aren't the only options on a Father's Day menu.

Everyone, even your father, is in the mood for something a bit sweet after spending time at the office. So make sure to provide a Father's Day cake to round off your celebration. Here is the most delicious recipe which is set to make your dad the happiest.

Chef Ranveer Brar brings to you a delicious recipe of Hershey’s Chocolatey Hot Pot to embrace the refreshing monsoon showers with your dear daddy! Join us as we honor the incredible dads out there, celebrating their love, support, and the joy of sharing a delightful treat made with love.

Also Read: Father's Day 2023: 7 Last-Minute Amazing Ideas To Pamper Your Superhero

Give your dad the ultimate gift – a treat baked from the heart this Father’s Day.

Chocolatey Hot Pot

Ingredients

- 100 ml Chocolate Flavored SYRUP

- 4 tbsp COCOA Natural Unsweetened

- 110 gm butter

- 2 eggs

- 140 gm caster sugar

- 2 tbsp refined flour

- 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

- Tbsp refined flour (maida)

Equipment Needed

- 1 Mixing Bowl

- 2 Ramekins

- 1 Spoon

- 1 Whisker

- 1 Spatula

- Oven

- 1 Deep Dish Baking Pan

Method

- First up, grease the ramekins with butter and some flour. Keep them aside.

- Take a mixing bowl, add butter, caster sugar and whisk them properly.

- Add eggs, vanilla essence to the mixture and bring it to a consistency of a batter.

- Add Chocolate Flavored SYRUP, Natural Unsweetened and refined flour to the batter.

- Mix the batter gently with a spatula and add more Chocolate Flavored SYRUP to enhance the consistency.

- Pour the batter halfway into the ramekins as the flour will rise in the baking process.

- Place the ramekins in a baking tray and bake them at 160 degrees for 7 minutes, until the tops are firm and cracked. Also, make sure that the chocolaty layer beneath is hot and gooey.

- Serve it hot!

Also Read: Father's Day 2023: 5 Tips To Foster A Deeper Relationship With Your Dad

Time: 15 Minutes