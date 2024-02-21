Is Your Child Restless? 10 Effective Ways To Handle Impatient Kids, Experts Share

Parenting is a fulfilling journey, but it does come with its challenges. Dealing with an impatient or demanding child can be particularly challenging, but with the right approach, it can become more manageable. These behaviors are a normal part of a child's development, but they can leave even the most patient adults feeling overwhelmed.

Dr. Sonia Mittal, Director, Paediatrics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, "Most of the children, while growing up, they seem to be very demanding, very impatient. They are, you know, very they seem very selfish. So, if you are dealing with such a child, please don't feel that you are all alone. Most of the children they have this type of behaviour while they are growing up."

Here are some common causes of impatience and demands in children shared by Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Educationist, Parenting Coach, Entrepreneur:

Developmental Stages: Impatience and demanding behaviour are often more pronounced during certain developmental stages, such as toddlerhood and early childhood, when children are exploring their independence and testing boundaries.

Attention-Seeking: Children naturally seek attention from their caregivers, and when they feel their needs aren't being met, they may resort to impatience or demands as a way to get noticed.

Lack of Understanding of Time: Young children typically struggle with the concept of waiting and delayed gratification due to their limited comprehension of time.

Modelling Behaviour from Adults: Children learn by observing the behaviour of adults and older siblings, so if they witness impatience and demanding behaviour in their environment, they may mimic it.

Desire for Control: As children develop a sense of autonomy, they may use demands to exert control over their environment and assert their growing independence.

Tips for Positive Behavior Modeling

Here are some strategies shared by Dr Sonia to help parents navigate this common parenting hurdle:

1. Lead by Example: Children learn by observing their parents. Model respectful behavior towards your spouse, friends, and others in your interactions.

2. Use Polite Language: When asking for help or making requests, use words like "please" and "thank you." This teaches your child the importance of respectful communication.

3. Be Patient and Calm: In moments of frustration, demonstrate patience and calmness. This shows your child how to handle emotions in a positive way.

4. Set Clear Boundaries: Explain to your child what behavior is acceptable and what is not. Be consistent in enforcing these boundaries.

5. Provide Positive Reinforcement: Acknowledge and praise your child's good behavior. This encourages them to continue behaving positively.

6. Correct Inappropriate Behavior: When your child behaves inappropriately, calmly explain why their behavior is not acceptable. Avoid physical punishment.

7. Appreciate Positive Changes: When you see your child making an effort to improve their behavior, acknowledge and appreciate it. This reinforces their positive actions.

8. Encourage Empathy: Teach your child to consider others' feelings and perspectives. This helps them understand the impact of their actions on others.

9. Communicate Openly: Encourage open communication with your child. Listen to their concerns and feelings, and respond with empathy and understanding.

10. Be Consistent: Consistency is key in parenting. Stick to your rules and consequences, and follow through with them consistently.