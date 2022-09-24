Navratri 2022 vrat: Fasting tips for pregnant women; check dos and don'ts for expecting moms

Navratri 2022 fast: The nine-day festival of Navratri is about to start and fasting is a key ritual of this festival. While fasting can be beneficial for health, however, people should take into consideration their health situation before fasting. For pregnant women, fasting can be a challenge and they should take care of certain precautions. But it's also important to note that they should first check with their doctor before taking any decision when it comes to fasting.

Navratri 2022: Can pregnant women fast

Long hours of fasting are not advisable for women who are expecting. This affects a baby's development and therefore, an expecting mother should consume healthy foods at regular intervals. Women in this state should also remember to balance the macronutrients and micronutrients.

Navratri 2022: Fasting tips for pregnant women

- First and foremost, stay hydrated. Drink coconut water during the middle of the day.

- Focus on the quality of nutrients and not just quantity

- Whole grains provide energy and fibre; so consume items made of buckwheat, sabudana, millets, and ragi, among others

- Start the day with fruits, milk and nuts - these are good sources of fibre and proteins

- Do NOT avoid carbohydrates. Carbs provide energy to the brain and muscles and make you energetic and more productive throughout the day.

- Try and adopt healthy snacking and don't binge on food loaded with sugar, salt and

fat content like puris, potato chips, and other delicacies. Rather opt for roasted makhana as they are loaded with antioxidants or a mixture of nuts (almonds/raisins/walnut)/ baked chips,

roasted peanuts, etc.)

- Consume a lot of seasonal fruits and veggies

- Avoid deep-fried, packaged foods; also stay away from caffeine.

- Opt for skimmed, doubled-toned milk. Avoid full cream milk, they can lead to lethargy.

- Apart from coconut water, consume other fluids like soups at regular intervals

Navratri 2022: Who should avoid fasting?

Pregnant women with illnesses such as diabetes, anaemia, and high blood pressure should avoid fasting as it could lead to various other complications.

(With IANS inputs)

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)