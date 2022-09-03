You may be a leader at work but you have to be a follower with your children while their growing years. Parenting tactics or your parenting style may differ from that of your parents or your siblings.

Your sun sign could indicate what kind of parent you are will be. Read more to find out.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Aries people tend to be relatively immature, so they either avoid responsibilities or, in the case of parents, expose their kids to a wide range of new adventures. Due to their natural leadership abilities, Aries are excellent role models for kids, but since they tend to get angry easily, they may have to take extra effort to manage their emotions. Also, Aries parents are bold and spontaneous.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

A Taurus parent will work hard to provide their child with the best environment and lifestyle possible. Taurus parents are fiercely loyal and committed to comfort. The child will learn the value of developing self and acting morally from a Taurus parent. However, if taken too far, can lead to excessive pampering.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Geminis are talkative, inquisitive people who embrace learning. Education will be the greatest concern for their child while nurturing. In order for their child to learn and develop, the parent may urge them to spend time with their cousins, near relatives, and classmates. Geminis are so eager to teach their children that they must be mindful of their communication style because talking at a child is different from talking to a child.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Nothing is more important to a Cancer than their family and home life, and they will go to great lengths to create a welcoming, adoring, and encouraging environment. As a method to spend meaningful time with their children, a parent may enjoy organising and preparing lavish family meals. A cancer parent will often smother their child with love, which may cause the child to rebel.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

A Leo parent has the potential to be playful and fun. Leos are optimistic and happy people, which is why they get along so well with kids. Taking trips with their kids on holidays or for a weekend adventure is a Leo parent's favourite pastime.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Virgos are sensible but practical, with a superb blend of intellect and heart. In addition to being a fair parent, they can be sensitive to their child's feelings. However, a Virgo's need for perfection and probable urge to control the child's daily routines are the only potential pitfalls.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Libras typically do the finest job at co-parenting because they are the sign that manages relationships the best. A Libra would prefer to use kind words to talk to the child rather than resort to anger or authority. The only thing a Libra parent needs to watch out for is being overly lenient; if they are too relaxed, they may allow a child to take advantage of them.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

The child may learn strength and how to defend their beliefs from a Scorpion parent. Tough love has its limits, even though it is essential to impart this kind of strength. A Scorpio must work hard to keep their degree of sensitivity in check or they risk overwhelming their kids.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Sagittarians are all about having a good time. They have a strong desire to explore the world and learn new things, and they instil their child with the same sense of adventure and enthusiasm for life. Children require stability in addition to having a free hand and a sense of adventure. Structure is important for kids, thus the Sagittarius parent may struggle with it.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Capricorns might be strict parents since they lead lifestyles that are all work and no play. Thier want for accomplishment and success and also the want for their kids to pursue perfection. A child may feel intimidated by such a Capricorn parent's intense demand for control and discipline.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Aquarians are highly individual and eccentric, making it difficult for them to find common ground with others—even their own children. When the child is older and able to communicate on a more adult level, that is when Aquarius' parenting career is at its height. The Aquarian parent will now start communicating with their child again.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Pisces are known to be very empathic, making them innately sensitive to their child's emotions. The pitfall for Pisces is their tendency to exaggerate situations. A Pisces parent may overreact to little disappointments because they experience emotions so strongly.

Regardless of these signs when you become a parent, you aspire to be the best at it and be better.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm any of this)