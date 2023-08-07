Parenting Tips: 5 Simple Ways To Boost Your Child’s Self-Confidence

A kid is like wet clay when they are born; they will take on the shape you give them. Children who are more confident do better in a variety of extracurricular and academic activities. To have a full life and do great things, it is necessary.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, of LEAD and Host of Parenting Aaj Kal With Sumeet talks about the basic element of a kid's self-esteem and ways to improve and boost a growing child's self-confidence.

Mr Sumeet says, "Confidence is the belief a child has in their abilities. It is a state of mind where a child trusts their judgement, skills and knowledge. It's often misconstrued as the ability to speak up in front of an audience or to make friends, but is much more."



Confident children know that they are capable of achieving remarkable outcomes - at school; in extracurricular activities; and life in general.

Most importantly, confidence is not something that only a few children are born with. "Every child has innate confidence. It is what happens after birth that either builds or robs them of this confidence, highlights Mr Sumeet.

Why Confidence Matters in Growing Kids?

"A confident child tends to be happier, has a more positive outlook on life and is less likely to be anxious or depressed. They are resilient and able to bounce back from failure much faster. A confident child is far more likely to set high goals and work hard to achieve them," mentions Mr Sumeet Mehta.

5 Ways To Boost Your Child’s Confidence

1. Allow for Autonomy

When children have a sense of autonomy and control over their lives, it helps build confidence and self-esteem. Talk to your children about what’s important for them. Partner with them to make their goals. Offer your child choices and encourage them to make decisions, even if it means they are making mistakes along the way.

Use a ‘Protect vs. Allow’ framework that defines what kind of mistake or risk is okay and what is not. Identify mistakes that they can learn from versus mishaps that are scarring - allow the former and protect from the latter.

2. Build a Growth Mindset

Focus on effort versus perfection. When sharing feedback, focus on actions and do not label your child. For example, you might want to say “You didn’t prepare hard enough” instead of “You’re lazy”.

When praising your child, specify the actions they took so that they learn to do more of the same. And when your child makes a mistake, focus on what they can do better next time instead of berating them on why they made the mistake in the first place.

This will empower them to embrace challenges and view failures as opportunities to learn and improve.

3. Shift Anchor of Comparison to their Past, Not With Others

Focus on whether your child is continually progressing on past achievements, instead of comparing with others. Remind your child of how far they’ve progressed from previous milestones and this will become a habit.

4. Provide Opportunities for Success

When children have opportunities to succeed and experience positive outcomes, it can help boost their confidence. Actively look for opportunities for your child in areas of natural interest or where they have a higher chance of success. This will help them experience success and build their confidence.

5. Model Self-Confidence

It is well-known that children mimic their parents. Practise positive self-talk, and model healthy behaviours such as self-care and self-compassion. Avoid projecting your insecurities on them.

Like a tiny seedling reaching for the sun, a child's confidence blossoms with nurture and encouragement, shaping a future of limitless possibilities.