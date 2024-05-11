With the summer sun upon us, it is the perfect opportunity to wear those breezy summer dresses and comfy outfits and show off your baby bump! Deciding summer maternity fashion can be a delightful journey with the right guidance. Here are some tips shared by Ruby Vishwanath Founder - of Purple Flaunt, to ensure expecting mothers stay both stylish and comfortable throughout the warmer months.

Summer Maternity Fashion: Do's and Don'ts

Do's:

Opt for Breathable Fabrics: Choose fabrics like cotton, soft viscose, and lightweight linens to keep cool and comfortable in the heat.

Embrace Summer-Friendly Silhouettes: Flowy, empire-waist dresses are not only on-trend but also perfect for accommodating a growing bump while ensuring breathability and ease of movement.

Prioritize Soft Linings: When selecting polyester garments, opt for those with gentle linings to prevent overheating and potential irritation.

Maximize Comfort with Maxi Dresses: Maxi dresses offer both style and coverage during pregnancy.

Stay Trendy with Flowy Tunics: Choose flowy tunics made from breathable fabrics like viscose or cotton. High-low tunics, vibrant florals, and off-shoulder tops are fashionable choices that ensure comfort.

Don'ts:

Avoid Restrictive Clothing: Steer clear of tight-fitting garments that may cause discomfort and limit movement as your belly grows.

Say No to Heavy Fabrics: Skip heavy materials such as wool or thick polyester, as they can trap heat and lead to discomfort in hot weather.

Beware of Overly Flowy Styles: While flowy garments can be stylish, avoid excessively loose designs that may pose a tripping hazard or cause imbalance while walking.