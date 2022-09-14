Pet problems: Is your pet dog peeing inside the home? There might be a number of reasons why this happening. The important thing is to identify the problem and deal with it immediately. Pet parents should not ignore such problems, whatever might be the age of the dog. Also, remember one thing - NEVER use fear and try to force your dog to comply. Shouting and yelling is a big no. Rather, you should look at positive reinforcements and if required, visit a veterinary doctor if needed.

1) Visit a vet

First thing first, take an expert's advice if this is a recurrent pattern. There might be medical issues because of which your dog is peeing at home. Diabetes, kidney or liver disease, and bladder stones are some of the reasons why your dog might be urinating in the house. So investigate the cause.

2) Track your dog's behaviour and change routine if needed

Sometimes, simply adjusting their daily schedule - eating, sleeping or potty time - can stop your dog from peeing in the home. Track their behaviour and see if there are changes you need to maintain.

3) Positive Reinforcement: Reward your dog

If your pet follows their schedule correctly, reward them with treats, hugs and belly rubs so as to reinforce good behaviour. Also, note it's important to reward them immediately so that they understand why you are treating them. Once they develop the habit, slowly wean them off the treats but give it some time first.

4) Check for anxiety triggers

Sometimes, if you observe carefully, you might see there's a pattern to your dog peeing inside the house. Some things might cause the dog anxiety and lead to accidents. Check for those triggers and try to soothe your pet whenever those anxious situations arise.

5) Get your dog neutered

If a dog is not spayed or neutered, it suffers more from anxiety, thanks to the hormones. Then they tend to develop the habit of lifting their legs and marking an object in the home, especially in the case of male dogs.

6) There's a difference between a pup and an old dog

Just like your human child, you need to train a pup and make them understand that it's not okay to pee inside the home. However, if your dog is old, it might be suffering from bladder issues and other ailments. Again, check with a vet and make necessary schedule adjustments.

