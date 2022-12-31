New Delhi: This New Year, if you are worried about making it special for your pets, fret not! There are special bakeries in town, who cakes and other treats for your adorable dogs and cats. Today, let's take a look at the compilation of some famous bakeries from where you can get your custom-made cakes for cutesy pets, isn't it pawwdorable?

1. Paw Petisserie:

PawPetisserie caters to both dogs and cats, with mostly all the products on the menu suitable for both. Cat babies enjoy its selection of products, such as Fish Jerky, Chicken Jerky, Salmon Jerky, Salami, Duck Jerky and Pork Jerky. And other products include fresh biscuits in a variety of flavours like chicken, rice and coconut, cheese, peanut butter, and mutton; jerky in flavours like pork, salmon, duck, and fish; ice creams in chicken, mutton, salmon, banana, strawberry and coconut, blueberry and banana, peanut butter and banana, carob and peanut butter, sweet potato and chicken, apple and mango flavour (when it’s in season); and carob brownies, strawberry jam, apple jam, carob peanut butter fudge, organic peanut butter, banana and peanut butter strips, and dried bacon strips. All products are natural and free of any preservatives and sugar. Baked goods can also be personalised as per the preference of pets with a variety of flavours.

2. Goldenpaws:

This bakery is based out of Gurgaon and they understand how precious your pets are to you and that is why all their products are gluten free and slow baked/cooked to retain their nutritional value resulting in more crunchy & yummy treats.

3. The Floof Bakery:

They delivered their cakes and products over Delhi NCR while dry treats can be shipped all over India. They make gluten-free and healthy treats, cakes, ice-creams etc, specially hand-crafted for your pets. You can customise your products according to your occasion or requirements.

4. Simba’s Barkery:

This is a pet bakery based in Noida. They are currently working in a cloud kitchen. They offer treats for your pets like pup cakes, donuts, brownies cakes, and much more to make your little pooches day special and memorable! This Barkery is a gourmet dog bakery that uses high-quality and premium human-grade ingredients to create all-natural treats for your loyal friends.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!