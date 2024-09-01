As monsoon hits the subcontinent, it brings something more than relief from the striking heat wave of the Indian Summers. Bringing a refreshing downpour, humidity, and waterborne diseases. What most pet parents fail to realize is that this calls for a change in the overall pet care routine. Moving away from traditional ear cleaning and regular showers let's move towards a change in diet for your pets.

A balanced diet is crucial to your pet's health. Amidst the countless food options, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This guide offers personalized diet plans to cater to your pet's specific needs. Remember, gradual diet changes, regular vet check-ups, and consistent hydration are essential as shared by Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Animal Hospital, India.

The ‘Immunity Booster’

In the high-risk infection season, an immunity-boosting diet should be your go-to! Encapsulating high-quality protein like chicken or lamb alongside a hefty portion of brown rice. Not to forget to supplement it with vegetables like carrots and spinach to add those much-needed nutrients. Plus, note to rotate vegetables to ensure a variety of nutrients. Consult your veterinarian to get your pet those essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, Omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics for boosting their immunity.

The ‘Weight Manager’

Is your furry friend carrying extra weight? A balanced diet can help. Lean protein sources like turkey or fish are essential for muscle growth without adding bulk. Adding whole grains like brown rice will provide energy without excessive calories. A must-add are low-calorie vegetables such as green beans, broccoli, and zucchini.

The ‘funny tummy’

Got a pet with funny tummy problems? Opt for easily digestible proteins like white fish or chicken Don't feed them fiber-rich foods like pumpkin that can regulate bowel movements. Introduce probiotics or supplements to balance gut bacteria. Limit fats to prevent diarrhea. The diet best will be determined through consultation with your veterinarian and tailor-made to meet your pet's exacting requirements.

The ‘Sensitive Coat’

Just like humans, a lot of pets also have sensitive coats and skin. These can range from sensitive allergy-prone skin to dry skin. For those fur babies, a tailored diet can help. Consider novel protein sources like duck, rabbit, or venison to reduce allergy triggers. Try to choose limited ingredients or grain-free options based on your pet's sensitivities. One should focus on omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil that can improve skin and coat health. It is essential to have your veterinarian’s help in identifying and removing allergies from your pet’s diet.

The ‘Elders’

As your pet ages, joint health becomes crucial. Apart from this, include in their diet fine sources of protein like chicken or fish to maintain the optimal functioning of their muscles and joints. Always remember to keep on the lookout for whole grains like brown rice or oatmeal. These help maintain a constant energy supply Consult your vet before adding carbohydrates in the form of glucosamine and chondroitin to their diet. Remember staying at an ideal weight puts less stress on the joints so portion control is always necessary.

From their energetic glowing skin and coat to strong bones and efficient digestion—all features of their good health have to do with what they eat. A good diet supplies them with all the essential nutrition that will become an invested value in longevity and the quality of their life.