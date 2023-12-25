trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702640
Actress Shriya Saran Reflects On A Joyous And Successful Journey From 2021 To 2023

Through a series of endearing Instagram posts, the versatile actress provides a heartfelt look into her life, filled with love, family, and the joy of new beginnings. 

Actress Shriya Saran Reflects On A Joyous And Successful Journey From 2021 To 2023 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned actress Shriya Saran, celebrated for her mesmerizing on-screen presence since her debut in 2001, takes a heartfelt stroll down memory lane, sharing glimpses of her journey from 2021 to 2023. Through a series of endearing Instagram posts, the versatile actress provides a heartfelt look into her life, filled with love, family, and the joy of new beginnings.

Shriya Saran, best known for her roles in iconic films such as "Drishyam" and "Sivaji," has been captivating audiences not only with her on-screen charisma but also with the delightful snippets of her personal life that she generously shares on Instagram. The recent series of pictures feature Shriya, her husband Andrei Koscheev, and their adorable daughter Radha.

In the initial set of photos, Shriya radiates happiness and confidence during her pregnancy with Radha, a period kept private until after the baby's arrival in 2020. The images capture the actress and Andrei in a beautiful embrace, showcasing the joyous anticipation of parenthood. The subsequent photos portray the precious moments shared between Shriya and Radha, exemplifying the unique and special bond between mother and daughter.

Adding to the warmth, the collection includes heartwarming family portraits featuring Shriya, Radha, and extended family members. The actress is seen posing with her mother and mother-in-law, emanating happiness and familial love. Shriya's commitment to creating cherished family memories is evident as she prioritizes quality time with her loved ones.

Shriya Saran's love story with Andrei Koscheev began with a serendipitous meeting in the Maldives, leading to an extravagant Udaipur wedding on March 19, 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Radha on January 10, 2020, sharing their joy with fans through endearing social media moments. After a period in Barcelona, the family returned to Mumbai last year, embarking on exciting global excursions that reflect their shared passion for travel.

On Workfront, Shriya Saran will be featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming webseries Showtime. Showtime—a Hotstar Original—will be available on Disney+ Hotstar next year. 

