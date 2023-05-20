Beat The Heat: 10 Vegetarian Dog Treats To Keep Furry-Friends Cool During Summers

As the temperature rises and the sun shines brightly, summer brings a host of activities and adventures for both humans and their furry companions. However, it's essential to understand that dogs require special care and attention to ensure their well-being during summer. Dogs, like humans, can be susceptible to the effects of hot weather, and as responsible pet owners, it's crucial to take necessary precautions to keep them safe and comfortable.

The summer season brings with it a unique set of challenges for dogs. They can be more susceptible to overheating and dehydration, which can lead to serious health issues such as heatstroke. Dogs regulate their body temperature primarily through panting, and excessive heat can put a strain on their cooling mechanisms.

Hence, it's essential to keep our furry friends cool during the summer. season We've listed 10 easy-to-make vegetarian dog treats to keep your dog cool and calm.

Frozen Berry Popsicles

Blend a mixture of fresh berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries) with water. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or popsicle molds. Freeze until solid and serve as a refreshing frozen treat.

Also read: 10 Least Obedient Dog Breeds In The World

Watermelon Slushies

Remove the seeds and rind from a ripe watermelon and cut it into chunks. Blend the watermelon chunks with a little water until smooth. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or freeze in a shallow dish. Once frozen, serve a few watermelon slushie cubes to your dog.

Peanut Butter And Banana Ice Cream

Mash ripe bananas and mix them with natural, unsweetened peanut butter. Place the mixture in an ice cube tray or freeze in a shallow dish. Once frozen, serve small portions of this delicious ice cream to your pup.

Frozen Apple Slices

Core and slice apples into thin, bite-sized pieces. Place the slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze the slices until solid and offer them as a crunchy, cooling treat.

Yogurt Drops

Spoon plain yogurt (without artificial sweeteners) into small dollops on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until solid and serve as frozen yogurt drops.

Carrot Sticks With Hummus

Cut fresh carrots into long, thin sticks. Serve them with a small amount of homemade or store-bought hummus as a dipping sauce.

Frozen Green Beans

Steam or blanch fresh green beans until they are slightly cooked but still crisp. Allow them to cool and freeze them in a ziplock bag. Offer frozen green beans as a refreshing and crunchy snack.

Cucumber Bites

Slice a cucumber into thin rounds or sticks. Serve them as a hydrating treat, either fresh or chilled in the refrigerator.

Frozen Sweet Potato Chews

Cook sweet potatoes until tender but not mushy. Slice them into long, thin strips and freeze them on a baking sheet. Once frozen, these chewy treats can be given to your dog.

Fruit Salad

Create a fruit salad by mixing dog-safe fruits like watermelon, apples, berries, and bananas. Chop the fruits into small, bite-sized pieces and offer them as a healthy and refreshing snack.