Diwali 2023: 7 Handy Tips And Facts About Pet-Friendly Festive Celebrations, Expert Shares

Diwali 2023: As the festive season approaches, Diwali beckons with its vibrant lights and joyous celebrations. However, in the midst of our revelry, let us not forget our furry and feathered companions who share our spaces. This Diwali, let's strive for a celebration that is inclusive and animal-friendly, making small yet impactful changes to ensure the well-being of our pets and local wildlife.

In an exclusive interview with Veterinary expert, Princy John- Head of Strategy & Operations at The Animal Care Organizations (TACO), suggests seven thoughtful ways to celebrate Diwali while considering our animal friends.

1. Ensuring Comfort: Take a moment to reflect on the impact of loud firecrackers on pets and strays. Opt for a quieter celebration and open your garages to provide safe spaces for animals. This gesture not only keeps them calm but also fosters inclusivity during the festivities.

2. Ear Protection & Paw Care: After a walk, clean your pet's paws and wipe their fur, mouth, and eyes to shield them from firework-related hazards. Invest in pet-friendly earmuffs, use cotton earplugs, and play soothing music to safeguard their sensitive ears from the noise.

3. Safety with Lights: Decorate your home with oil lamps and lights, but keep them out of reach for pets. This ensures their safety by preventing electric shocks and burns.

4. Walk Timings for Our Pets: Adjust your pets' walk timings to early morning and late night to protect them from sudden noise disturbances during celebrations.

5. Community Celebrations with Care: Set a defined time limit for community celebrations to minimize distress for pets and reduce pollution. Avoid bursting crackers in areas where stray animals may be present.

6. Caring for the Birds: Raise awareness about the dangers of firecrackers and airborne lanterns for birds. Place water bowls on balconies to help birds stay hydrated amidst deteriorating air quality.

7. Small Efforts, Huge Impact: Check under parked cars for stray dogs seeking refuge during fireworks. Consult a veterinarian if your pet is stressed, and refrain from offering them human sweets. Consider volunteering at animal shelters to care for anxious animals.

Celebrating Diwali in an animal-friendly manner not only safeguards our pets and local wildlife but also contributes to a healthier environment. Let us unite in commemorating our festivities with consideration for our animal friends, fostering a harmonious coexistence with nature.