Pets: 7 Fun Indoor Activities To Try With Your Dog This Summer

Summer can be a challenging time for dogs, as they may not be able to enjoy the outdoors as much due to the heat and humidity. But it’s important to keep them busy and active regardless of the weather outside. It's essential to remember that dogs need exercise and mental stimulation. So, if the weather is too hot to handle, try out some of these fun indoor activities with your furry friend. By providing your dog with plenty of indoor activities, you can ensure that they stay happy, healthy, and entertained.

Indoor activities for dogs can range from simple games of fetch or hide-and-seek to more complex activities like teaching your dog a new trick. These activities not only keep your dog physically active but also help to provide mental stimulation and prevent boredom. Check these seven indoor activities for dogs that will keep them active while staying indoors during extreme weather conditions.

7 Fun Indoor Activities To Try With Your Dog This Summer Season

Indoor Obstacle Course:

Set up an obstacle course in your home using household items such as pillows, chairs, and boxes. Learning sessions: Set up a learning session for your dog by teaching them new tricks, commands, or behaviours. Make it fun and engaging by using positive reinforcement and treats. Encourage your pet to navigate the course using treats.

Also read: International Dance Day 2023: Bhangra To Bharatanatyam - 5 Indian Dance Forms To Boost Your Health

Hide And Seek:

Hide your pet's favourite toy or treat in different parts of your home and encourage them to find it using their sense of smell. This will keep them active and prevent boredom. Reward them with a treat once they find it.

Indoor Fetch:

Play a game of fetch with your pet in a large, open area of your home, such as a hallway or living room.

New Trick:

Set up a learning session for your dog by teaching them new tricks, commands, or behaviours. Make it fun and engaging by using positive reinforcement and treats.

Treat Puzzles:

Provide your dog with treat puzzles that challenge their mind and keep them entertained, such as treat-dispensing toys or puzzle feeders.

Movie Night:

Have a movie night with your pet by snuggling up together on the couch and watching a pet-themed movie or TV show.

Indoor Picnic:

Set up an indoor picnic with your pet by laying out a blanket and serving up pet-friendly treats and snacks.