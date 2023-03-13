topStoriesenglish2583172
NewsPets
DOGS

Planning To Become A Dog Parent? Here Are 5 Reasons How Your Furry Pet Can Improve Your Health

Dogs are not only man’s best friend but can also contribute to your wellbeing; Here’s how these furballs can improve your overall health. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dogs are man's best friends
  • They are the most loyal and loving companion one can ever have
  • Check how these furry friends can improve overall wellbeing

Trending Photos

Planning To Become A Dog Parent? Here Are 5 Reasons How Your Furry Pet Can Improve Your Health

How Can Dogs Improve Health: Having a dog by your side is like having a companion with you, who stays with you through thick and thin and doesn't leave you alone no matter how. Truly said and believed, dogs are indeed a man’s best friend. The comfort in their presence makes you forget all the problems and brings a smile to your face. Dogs are not only loyal but are also very loving and give you peace of mind by just being there for you. Not only this but dogs also provide a number of health benefits. Let’s have a look!

Improves Mental Health

Several studies have shown that having a dog can improve mental health and lowers stress, and anxiety in pet owners. Dogs are loving companions who also provide emotional support to people especially who are living alone. Further, spending time with a dog reduces feelings of loneliness and depression. 

Increases Physical Activity

Dogs need to be taken out for walks which can increase your physical activity. Further, playing with dogs can help you stay active and burn calories. 

Also read: H3N2 Virus Influenza Symptoms: Signs You May Be Infected, Precautionary Measures To Prevent Catching The Flu

Improves Heart Health

Studies reveal that owning a dog can help reduce the risk of heart disease. This is likely due to the fact that dog owners tend to be more active and have lower levels of stress. Further, having a dog can help lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Lowers Risk Of Allergies

As per research, children who grow up with a dog are less likely to develop allergies. This can possibly be because canines can assist in reducing the number of allergens. Further, exposure to pet dander or skin flakes can help kids develop a stronger immune system. 

Improves Social Interactions

Taking your dog out for walks can open opportunities for meeting other dog owners and starting conversations. Additionally, having a dog can make you more approachable and can help you make new friends. This can improve your mental health as you will be surrounded by new people who might make you happy. 

Live Tv

dogspetsbenefits of having a doghow can dogs improve healthDog healthdogs mental wellbeingare dogs good for mental healthdog breeds

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?