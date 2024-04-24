For most of us, especially animal lovers, our social media news feeds are often filled with pictures and videos of people’s pets, as pet owners increasingly share the lives of their beloved companions online. A survey published in the research journal Statistica, revealed that 35% of cat and dog owners worldwide have created social media profiles for their pets, with 34% enjoying the positive reactions shared about their furry friends online. For those of us who have pets at home, the health and well-being of our companions become top priorities.

Mr Govind Suryawanshi, Royal Canin says, "With more people, particularly younger generations like millennials and Gen Z, embracing pet ownership, the number of households with pet dogs and cats in India reached approximately 21 million and 1.5 million respectively in 2021. However, despite this growing trend, pet owners often find themselves in a dilemma as to what to feed their pets."

However, when it comes to pet nutrition, it’s essential to understand that there is no ‘one size fits all’. Each pet is unique, with specific dietary needs based on factors such as age, breed, activity level and health status. Here are some reasons why

Understanding your Pet’s dietary needs

One of the first steps to being a responsible pet parent is understanding the specific dietary requirements of your furry friend. Dogs and cats, for instance, have distinct nutritional needs than human beings. Nutritional requirements vary according to age, breed, size, activity level, physiological status and individual sensitivities also play a significant role in determining your pet's nutritional needs. Consulting with a veterinarian will help you to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet.

Consider the life stage, breed

Puppies, kittens, adults and senior pets have different nutritional requirements. It is essential to choose a pet food that is appropriate for your pet's life stage to ensure they receive the necessary nutrients for their growth, development, and overall health.

Addressing specific health concerns/sensitivities

Different pets have different health concerns that need to be addressed. Some breeds may be prone to food allergies or sensitivities, while others may require weight management due to their predisposition to obesity.

Complete & balanced diet is key to good health

Complete & balanced nutrition is the cornerstone of good health for pets, mirroring the importance of a balanced diet in human health. Essential nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals are vital for pets to thrive. A well-balanced diet tailored to their specific needs ensures strong immunity, optimal growth and development, shiny coats, and healthy skin, and reduces the risk of various diseases.

Portion control and track feeding schedules

Maintaining portion control and a consistent feeding schedule is crucial to prevent obesity and promote healthy digestion in pets. Overfeeding can lead to weight gain and associated health issues, while underfeeding can result in nutrient deficiencies, especially in pets that don't get sufficient exercise. Regular physical activity is also key to ensuring good physical and mental health for your pet.