10 Tips You Should Know Before Meeting Your Online Date

As the popularity of online dating platforms continues to soar, so does the importance of ensuring one's safety during the quest for love and companionship. With countless success stories of relationships blossoming online, there are also cautionary tales of deception and harm that highlight the need for vigilance.

The majority of the population in today’s day and age find online dating safer than dating in person because of a dating app's water-tight security. While most dating apps work tirelessly to keep their platform clean for the users, once the daters move to the real world, safety lies entirely on the individual.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack shares some tips to ensure a safe and successful first date.



1. Pick A Public Spot

It is recommended that daters pick a public space to meet their match for the first time. Restaurants and cafes buzzing with people might sound unromantic, but it is the safest option for a first date with an online match. Known locations are always a better choice for a first meet-up than unknown ones. Men and women alike should ideally avoid meeting in a hotel or other secluded and private areas.

2. Virtual Date

To make it even safer, daters are suggested to arrange at least one virtual date before taking the interactions IRL. People should take the opportunity to evaluate the person and their behavior. Unnatural or aggressive behavioral patterns can be noted during this interaction.

3. Inform Trusted Friends And Family

During the first offline meetup, it is best to let more than one friend know about the itinerary for the day. Starting from the location to the time they will ideally get back home, sharing the plans with at least one trusted friend or family is advisable for daters' safety. Dating apps urge their users to share the name, number, and address of their match with more than one close friend and family before going on the first date.

4. Limit Alcohol Consumption

Drinks can potentially make people lower their guard and more vulnerable. Overindulging can compromise judgment and decision-making. Most online daters opt for dry-dating or drinking in moderation, especially on the first date.

5. Trust Your Gut

The moment something feels off, excuse yourself and end the date right there. People often feel obliged to sit through an uncomfortable date, but it is better to remove oneself from such situations than to bear with it. Trust your instinct.

6. Avoid Controversial Topics

It is advised to avoid controversial topics like politics, religion, and more is the best way to ensure a pleasant date without hiccups. Keep the conversation light; getting to know each other is the primary objective of the first date. Understanding each other's stand in life or general viewpoint is undeniably crucial, but the first date is not the right time and place for it.

7. Avoid The Ex

Let the ex be right where they are- in the past; the first date is for the present. Avoid talking about exes, and if the topic comes up, there is no need to go in-depth. The majority of women daters have mentioned that men calling their exes crazy on the first date is a huge red flag. Take note.

8. Listen

First dates are tricky; there has to be a good balance in the conversation. The trick is to speak and let them speak. Do not hog the conversation. Active listening shows genuine interest, which is a desirable quality.

9. Ditch The Mobile

Nobody wants to be on a date with a person who keeps looking at their phone. Schedule the first date in a way that there are no important work calls to attend.

10. Be On Time

There's nothing fashionable about being late, especially when it is the first date. The app recommends its users pick a place close to home and pick a time with less traffic on the road.