33% of Single Indians Embrace Simple and Thoughtful Dates Over Lavish Plans

As the monsoon season peaks and the festive period approaches, Bumble and Zepto are making it easier than ever for singles to plan unforgettable at-home dates. According to Bumble’s survey, the ‘Consider-Date’ trend is on the rise, with 33% of single Indians now choosing slow, meaningful dates over elaborate outings. This trend highlights a growing preference for simpler, more intimate moments.

The brand’s collaboration with Zepto offers users instant access to creative date ideas and essential supplies with just a click. From grocery shopping together to spontaneous date-night preparations, this partnership caters to the 65% of single millennial Indians who prioritize food preferences in their dating profiles.

Below, Bumble’s India Relationship Expert Ruchi Ruuh shares some fun and easy dating tips on how singles in India can leverage Zepto and Bumble’s partnership to “Consider-date” this cozy season:

Cook Up a Date Night: Don’t feel like heading out? This monsoon season presents a perfect opportunity for singles to stay in and plan a cozy cooking date where both partners can choose the ingredients and add a dash of love. In fact, 32% of single Indians prefer taking care of their partners when they're sick and prefer cooking food for their partner. Home-cooked meals are a wonderful way to enjoy each other’s company while exploring your shared food choices.



Mix Up Some Romance: If you’re not a fan of cooking, fret not. You and your date can spice things up by following some cocktail (or mocktail) recipes that will still leave the both of you feeling accomplished at the end of the night. According to Bumble’s recent survey, 73% of single Indians believe that one of the best ways to bond when dating is over food - so gather the ingredients through the Zepto app and mix up a storm (and maybe even some chemistry) together.



Movie Marathon Magic: Decide between the age-old question of cheese or caramel popcorn if you can, and dive into a movie marathon at home. A majority (77%) of Indian respondents believe shared watching experiences are important when dating someone. With content a click away, movie marathons are a clear hit as 74% of single Indians surveyed say binge-watching movies or web series make for great dates. To make the experience even more fun, decide on a theme beforehand and have each person recommend a movie of their choice for the night. This relaxed, but still bond-strengthening date idea is just another way you can “Consider-date”.



Glow-Up Together: Unwind with a facemask session and swap music playlists while you pamper yourselves with some self-care. A little relaxation can go a long way in strengthening your connection. According to a recent survey, 68% of Indian singles agree that self-care activities like these can bring couples closer together. So, why not take the time to glow-up together? To make it even more special, pick a theme for your playlist—maybe songs that remind you of each other or tracks from your favorite memories.



Artistic Expressions: Grab a canvas and your choice of artistic tools—crayons, brush pens, or classic paints—and start painting your story together. A majority (65%) of Indian singles believe that engaging in creative activities can strengthen emotional bonds. With art supplies now at your fingertips, this creative date idea is a fantastic way to connect and have fun. To make it even more engaging, both partners can draw, paint, or sketch something that reflects their shared experiences, or if you’re up for it, even each other!