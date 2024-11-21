69% Of Singles Trust AI To Help Them In their Dating Journey

Imagine this: You wake up, make yourself a nice cup of coffee, chai or matcha, and get ready to slay the day. But before diving into the whirlwind of to-dos, there's one more essential moment—the ‘Daily’.

Rise and shine! happn, one of the leading dating apps, is turning the ordinary morning routine into something much more exciting. Just like the daily skincare ritual, a new feature, Daily, is set to become a morning staple. Every day, happners are greeted with a curated collection of up to 10 profiles. Each profile is carefully selected by happn’s smart AI algorithm, considering shared interests, favourite Spots, and Hobbies. In fact, as per happn’s survey, 74% of Indian Singles want to add their favourite places to their profiles and meet people at their shared loved Spots. Whether a coffee shop regular or an outdoor enthusiast, Daily ensures users are only shown profiles that fit their personal vibe and preferences.

Dating fatigue is real. 35% of users confess to feeling dating burnout and 38% get overwhelmed by the number of options available on dating apps. With Daily, happners can cut through the noise and view profiles that actually matter. 42% of happners think Daily suggestions of compatible Crushes can help them reduce dating fatigue. Daily is like having a very own digital wingman, sifting through profiles to bring Crushes that really click. 54% of Indian singles believe that AI integration in dating apps could enhance their dating experience. So gone are the days of feeling burnt out from the dating grind; Daily adds a fun, effortless touch to the everyday routine that brings Singles back for more.

With Daily, it aims to create a space where Singles can embrace the excitement of dating without the fatigue. It has never been easier to discover fresh singles that truly resonate with one's personality. Indian singles agree, with 69% of them betting on AI to pick the most compatible Crushes.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn adds, "The dating app have the power to solve the day-to-day challenges of dating fatigue and happn has found the perfect way to incorporate it into real-life dating. Our new feature, Daily, is set to transform dating into a consistent, refreshing ritual, with 75% of Indian singles agreeing that receiving compatible profiles at a set time each morning will help them build a healthy dating routine. By embracing Daily, we’re simplifying the experience and helping users find value in every crush, while improving overall satisfaction and app retention."