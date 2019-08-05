close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen's birthday special with a cute picture

The host welcomed the 6-month-old bundle of joy via surrogate on February 4 and had shared the first pictures of his baby boy with PEOPLE.

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen&#039;s birthday special with a cute picture
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: American television and talk show host Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture with his son Benjamin Allen on Sunday while celebrating his birthday. In the picture, the sweet father-son duo can be seen smiling wide at one another, while Cohen held up his baby boy."6 months old today!" he captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6 months old today! 

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

The host welcomed the 6-month-old bundle of joy via surrogate on February 4 and had shared the first pictures of his baby boy with PEOPLE.  Since then, the `Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen` host has posted many cute moments with his little one on Instagram.

Last month, he told PEOPLE about entering into the phase of parenthood and how he has learned to handle the intense feelings."I just say, `Okay, deal with what`s happening today,` " Cohen said. "The whole thing is overwhelming. ... The stuff and gear, that`s part of what makes it so overwhelming."

He also revealed to PEOPLE how much his life has changed since settling into his routine as a dad.

"When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show. Even though I have a reputation of being like, a major party guy, I`ve calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o`clock," he said, adding that his son is "great" and "smiling a lot." 

 

Tags:
Andy CohenBenjamin AllenBirthday specialHollywood
Next
Story

No marriage on cards: Malaika Arora on wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch

PT24M55S

Rajya Sabha MP Dr.Subhash Chandra lauds govt for scrapping article 370