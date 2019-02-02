हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shares an endearing picture with 'BFF' Virat Kohli-See inside

Check out the picture

Anushka Sharma shares an endearing picture with &#039;BFF&#039; Virat Kohli-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently holidaying in New Zealand with hubby Virat Kohli, who is there for a cricket series. The actress has been spending quality time with her dearest husband and has treated her fans with some utterly adorable pictures from their vacay.

Anushka took to Instagram to share an enviable picture with Virat Kohli and captioned it, "Best Friend Forever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best friend forever 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Aren't they adorable?

On a related note, on December 11, 2017, Anushka tied the knot with Indian cricket team captain Virat and their weddings pictures and videos were all over the internet.

The couple had never really opened up about their relationship status prior to their wedding and when the two shared their wedding pics, people couldn't stop gushing over them. 'Virushka' looked like a match made in heaven at the wedding that took place at Tuscany, Italy. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance, followed by two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also had Shah Rukh Khan and starred Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

