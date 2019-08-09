Arjun Kapoor gets possessive as Karan Tacker flirts with his rumoured girlfriend-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's hot and happening couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their first joint appearance at an award show on Friday. The 'it' couple of Bollywood sat together at the Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM) held at Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne.

During one of the segments, when host Karan Tacker showered praises on Malaika, Arjun quickly turned into a possessive boyfriend. Praising Malaika, Karan said, "You look absolutely gorgeous even after a 20-hour flight."

To which Arjun added, "Son, there's a lady at the back, go and flirt with her." Check out the video:

Arjun and Malaika entered the venue hand-in-hand and also indulged with some selfie sessions with their boyfriend.

The actress is now in a happy space with Arjun Kapoor. However, in a recent interview, she denied marrying him anytime soon. Malla said, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why to go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now, " She told Zoom Tv.