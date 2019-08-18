Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Instagram exchange over photo credits is too cute for words

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday shared a happy picture of himself with an interesting caption but when we got to know who the photographer was, we understood why the picture turned out so well.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "When she caught me smiling..."

To which Malaika cheekily commented, "Very talented photographer I must say."

Earlier in the day, Malaika too shared a loved-up picture with her pet dog and captioned it, "“Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy."

Arjun, who had clicked the picture, felt that he hadn't got due credits for such a beautiful portrait. He wrote, "The photographer got Skills gurl !!!”

The lovely couple was in Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which was held in the city. They sat next to each other during the award show and when the host Karan Tacker tried to flirt with Malaika, Arjun turned all possessive.

Praising Malaika, Karan said, "I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous." He then turned to Arjun and said: “You’re lucky to be sitting next to her.”

A possessive Arjun got off his seat and said, "Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna."

Although Malaika and Arjun are open about their relationship after keeping it under wraps for years, they have denied getting married this year.