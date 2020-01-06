Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson make relationship official at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have put an end to their dating rumours by coming together on the red carpet of 2020 Golden Globes.

Hader appeared on the red carpet donning classic black tuxedo with a black jacket. Bilson stunned in a black low-cut dress with frilly sleeves.

The two were first rumoured to be dating just before Christmas, when Hader took Bilson home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to meet his family. In November, they were spotted in a Los Angeles restaurant, reports dailymail co.uk.

Hader was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in HBO's "Barry".

He lost to Ramy Youssef, who scooped up the trophy for the Hulu comedy series, "Ramy".