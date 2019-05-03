close

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting third child

Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012.

New York: Actress Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds.

The actress revealed the news at the premiere of Reynolds' film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" here on Thursday by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The couple already has two daughters, James and Inez, who were not present at the premiere. Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012.

"I've always wanted a big family. Oh, I'd love 30 (children), if I could," the "Gossip Girl" actress had told a magazine in the past. 

The actors named their first daughter after Reynolds' father. He has joked about the unisex name, saying: "In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we're not really breaking any new ground here. I mean, I didn't call her 'Summer Squash Meadowlark'."

Lively has said she wants their children to have "the same normal life" the couple had growing up. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had because then we'd feel really selfish." 

 

