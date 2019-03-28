Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson are 'in love'

Los Angeles: Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost are "in love" and there is "marriage talk" too.

They made their public debut as a couple in November 2017, and have since met each other's families and recently spent time with the actress's four-year-old daughter Rose (from her marriage to Romain Dauriac) at Disneyland in California.

"Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humour," a source told people.com.

"Scarlett is very happy." Though the "Saturday Night Live star" hasn't popped the question yet, "There is marriage talk with Colin," the insider said.

Johansson finalised her divorce from her second husband, journalist Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year.

She'd also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

But the source believes Johansson is in a different place with Jost, who has never been married, than she has been in previous relationships.

"She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn't last," the insider said.

"She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days."