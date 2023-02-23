Dating a Narcissist: 7 Red Flags to Spot if your Partner is a Narcissist and What to do

Dating a Narcissistic partner: Narcissists are not necessarily bad people. But identifying them can be difficult. It can be challenging to identify a narcissist because of this false assumption, especially if the person is close to you, such as someone you're dating, married to, divorcing, working with or for, or parenting. A toxic and painful relationship might arise as a result.

What is Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD)?

While narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) can only be diagnosed by a mental health professional, if you discover the person you've started dating has narcissistic qualities, you might want to proceed with caution.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-V), individuals suffering from NPD possess and demonstrate at least five of the following symptoms for a clinical diagnosis:

- Grandiosity and an overinflated feeling of importance

- Obsession with power and success fantasies

- The idea that they are unique and that only other people who are also unique can understand them

- Desire for adoration and praise

- A feeling of entitlement

- A pattern of using other people for one's advantage

- An absence of empathy.

- Jealousy, envy, and mistrust

- Arrogance and contempt

Signs you’re dating a narcissist

Here are some narcissism red flags to look out for:

1. Lacking empathy

They don't seem to want or be able to empathise with others, and they don't seem to want emotional intimacy.

2. Unrealistic sense of entitlement

They may become irate when criticised, put out, or treated as if they are "ordinary," as they expect people to accommodate their desires.

3. Displays arrogant behaviours and attitudes

They might talk nonstop about their accomplishments, love affairs, or wealth. They may "complain" about how frequently they are kissed.

4. Regularly talks about their fantasies of power, success, or beauty

Materialistic topics dominate conversations, which never explore too deeply.

5. Exploits and takes advantage of others

For their personal gain, they take advantage of others. For example, they might call someone their "friend" only to use their pool or to receive transportation to work.

6. Behaves as if they’re exceptionally “special"

They believe that only other "special" people can relate to them.

7. Envious of others or think that others are envious of them

They might spread rumours about someone they're secretly envious of or create excuses for why that person is successful, charming, popular, etc.

What to do if you’re dating a narcissist?

It may be difficult to know exactly what to do if you think the person you're seeing is a narcissist, particularly if you have feelings for them. Although narcissism is a mental health disorder, the person is not deliberately acting in this way.

Instead, those who suffer from narcissism frequently have low self-esteem and act grandiosely to defend themselves. You could find a narcissist's behaviour to be rather hurtful at times if you're dating them.

It might be a good idea to educate yourself on narcissism and how to establish boundaries in relationships. Consider getting therapy as well.

