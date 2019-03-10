हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh up the fashion game at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding

Check out the pictures

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh up the fashion game at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta&#039;s wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look straight out of a fairytale at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. Although the two didn't indulge in photo-ops outside the venue, they shared pictures of their outfits on their Instagram handle.

Deepika looked ethereal in a red Sabyasachi saree and paired it with elegant pearl necklace and earrings. Whereas Ranveer looked dapper in a black, a slightly blingy indo-western sherwani. Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Akash and Shloka got married in Mumbai's Jio garden on March 9, 2019.

DeepVeer tied the nuptial knot on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy and shared their first pics as man and wife the next day. 

On the work front, Ranveer's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has emerged a box office success. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite him and is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The actor has also started prepping up for Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from these, the 'Padmaavat' star is a part of Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.

Coming to Deepika, the actress is all set to produce and act in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneAkash AmbaniShloka Mehta
Next
Story

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff make heads turn at Akash-Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

Must Watch

PT47M51S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Congress get entery in UP's 'Mahagathbandhan' ? Watch special debate