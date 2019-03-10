Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh up the fashion game at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look straight out of a fairytale at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. Although the two didn't indulge in photo-ops outside the venue, they shared pictures of their outfits on their Instagram handle.

Deepika looked ethereal in a red Sabyasachi saree and paired it with elegant pearl necklace and earrings. Whereas Ranveer looked dapper in a black, a slightly blingy indo-western sherwani. Check out the pictures:

Akash and Shloka got married in Mumbai's Jio garden on March 9, 2019.

DeepVeer tied the nuptial knot on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy and shared their first pics as man and wife the next day.

On the work front, Ranveer's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has emerged a box office success. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite him and is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The actor has also started prepping up for Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from these, the 'Padmaavat' star is a part of Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.

Coming to Deepika, the actress is all set to produce and act in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.