Disha Patani

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff make heads turn at Akash-Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

Check out the pictures 

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff make heads turn at Akash-Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

New Delhi: The hot and happening couple of B-town Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made a stunning appearance at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding.

Disha donned a pastel coloured net saree, while Tiger looked dapper in a pastel blue bandhgala coat paired with pants.

Check out the picture

Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The who's who of Bollywood along with some famous international figures Ban Ki Moon, Tony Blair have arrived for the big fat wedding of Akash and Shloka.

Akash and Shloka Mehta got engaged in 2018. 

A week ago, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka in Switzerland. 

Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others graced the event. 

Disha PataniAkash AmbaniShloka MehtaAkash Ambani wedding
