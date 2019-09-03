close

Dua Lipa moves in with Anwar Hadid

Dua will now split her time between New York, his house in Los Angeles and her home in London.

Dua Lipa moves in with Anwar Hadid
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New York: Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid have been seeing each other for just two-and-a-half months, and sources say they have already moved in together.

They have started renting an ­apartment here so he can be closer to his sisters and models Gigi and Bella. The couple plan to ­move into their new place later this month, reports "thesun.co.uk".

Dua will now split her time between New York, his house in Los Angeles and her home in London.

"Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place. She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step. Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there," a source said.

"Dua visited last month and met up with his family. They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar," added the source.

 

