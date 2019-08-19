close

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson marries longtime bae Lauren Hashian

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii," Johnson wrote alongside the series of the photographs. 

Dwayne Johnson marries longtime bae Lauren Hashian
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has exchanged vows with longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian in Hawaii.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of his wedding with his fans and followers. He also shared two photographs of the couple against a romantic setting with the beautiful sunset. 

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii," Johnson wrote alongside the series of the photographs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial @hhgarcia41

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

For the wedding, Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants and his bride wore a long white lace gown with a low-cut neckline and long train. In one image, the actor is seen smiling beside his bride, and the second shows the couple kissing against the sunset backdrop with Hashian's veil blowing in the wind. 

Johnson met Hashian in 2006 when the actor was filming "The Game Plan". They started dating in 2007. The couple share daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

 

Dwayne JohnsonLauren Hashiandwayne johnson marriageHawaii
