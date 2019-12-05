Felicity Jones pregnant with her first child: Report

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old attended the premiere of her and actor Eddie Redmayne's latest film "The Aeronauts" here.

New York: Actress Felicity Jones is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard. While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, she showed off her growing baby bump without anyone knowing, reports eonline.com.

On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old attended the premiere of her and actor Eddie Redmayne's latest film "The Aeronauts" here.

For the occasion, Jones donned a black velvet gown that featured statement white bows on the shoulders and dramatic puffed sleeves.

Her baby bump was slightly noticeable but, at the time, all eyes were on her elegant design. The baby news comes a little over a year after she married the British director.

 

