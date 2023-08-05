Flirty At 40! Finding Friendships, Love And Embracing New Adventures In Life

Life is a wonderful adventure with many significant turning points, and entering midlife can be both thrilling and difficult. When we turn 40, we frequently find ourselves looking back on our accomplishments, relationships, and the course of our life.

This phase, also referred to as the "mid-life crisis," can be a chance for self-reflection, development, and embracing new experiences.

Online dating is one such option that is well looked into because it has the potential to both create new connections and revive our spirit of adventure.



In February 2023, Gleeden, a discreet dating App commissioned a comprehensive study to IPSOS, a prominent international market research expert, to look at the online dating habits of Indians going through a midlife crisis. 1,500 people from 12 Tier 1 and Tier 2 Indian cities, including Kolkata and Patna in the East, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Indore in the West, Delhi, Ludhiana, and Jaipur in the North, and Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad in the South, were surveyed for the study.

Guwahati was additionally added to the North East region. A fair proportion of men and women reported a strong interest in using dating websites to look for mates when they entered their midlife age, according to the survey.

Let’s embrace online dating

Online dating has significantly increased during the past ten years in India, a nation renowned for its rich cultural diversity. As more people reach middle age, they increasingly find themselves adjusting to the digital era, where dating apps and websites provide easy-to-use venues for meeting new people. The number of people over 35 using dating apps in India climbed by 65 per cent from Tier 2 Cities, per the IPSOS poll, indicating a rise in middle-aged people's interest in online dating.

“Middle-aged people may experience specific stigmas related to dating and relationships in Indian society. The traditional perspective frequently emphasises marriage and family, and people in their 40s could experience pressure from society to settle down or live up to expectations. Online dating, however, gives individuals a way to rebel against these expectations by giving them a venue to connect with like-minded people who respect their individuality and have had comparable life experiences.” says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India.

Nurturing Meaningful Friendship

34 percent of respondents in the 35 to 50 age range reported feeling lonely despite having a partner. Surprisingly, the bustle of the big cities leaves some people alone despite the thousands of people around them (34 per cent from Bangalore, 39 per cent from Mumbai, 32 per cent from Delhi, and 32 per cent from Kolkata).

Online dating can result in satisfying friendships even though it's frequently associated with finding love partners. It can be incredibly fulfilling to have deep friendships with others who can relate to the joys and struggles of midlife. These relationships can offer emotional support, common experiences, and a feeling of unity.

Embracing New Adventures

The midlife crisis is an invitation to try new things. By connecting you with potential mates through online dating, you can embark on new adventures that can revive your sense of wonder and excitement. There is no age restriction on falling in love.

Online dating gives you the chance to meet people who value companionship and genuine connections. The process of dating may be an experience in and of itself, full of delights, laughs, and vulnerable moments. You might discover the love you've been searching for if you embrace this era with an open heart.

Ironically, 39 per cent of people from Tier 2 cities (Patna, Guwahati, and Indore) have looked for love outside of marriage. 40 percent of respondents in the 35-50 age range expressed a desire to learn more.

Accepting the allure of online dating at the age of 40 can be a life-changing event, particularly in the Indian setting. Digital dating platforms provide a place to make new contacts, foster friendships, and consider meaningful partnerships as people negotiate the challenges of midlife.

These platforms offer a special chance to rebel against traditional standards and experience the delight of companionship in the digital era due to changing trends in Indian relationships and middle-aged people's growing acceptance of online dating.

Therefore, to all you 40-year-old, flirtatious, and gorgeous people out there, think about stepping into the realm of online dating and opening the doors to personal development, friendships, and possibly even a lifetime relationship.