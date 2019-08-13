Hailey, Justin Bieber planning 'small' fall wedding

Washington: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning to have their second wedding this fall and want to keep the ceremony intimate.

"Justin and Hailey still don`t have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. It will be very small," the source explained, adding that wedding location is still to be decided, reported Us Weekly. The `I Don`t Care` singer and the 22-year-old model, have been planning a second wedding since January, this year, according to an insider. In June, a source told the outlet that the couple might schedule their second wedding for this September to coincide with the first anniversary.

Apart from prepping for their wedding, Justin has been working on his mental health."I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have so that I don`t fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," the Grammy-winning singer told his Instagram followers in March. The model`s cousin Ireland Baldwin told the outlet earlier this month that she`s "so happy for whatever" Justin and Hailey decide to do for their second wedding."

I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She`s my little cousin, like my little baby, so I`m so excited to see her growth and her beautiful house that she`s living in. She`s full wife mode now, so I love it," she said. The cousin also said that Justin and Hailey "really complement" each other.

"I think that they`ve really helped each other grow because before they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage," she explained. On the work front, Bieber recently released a new song titled `I Don`t Care` with Ed Sheeran.

The duo`s collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single `Love Yourself`.

Although Bieber hasn`t released an album since `Purpose` in 2015, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande`s Coachella performance on April 21. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track `Sorry`.