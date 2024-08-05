How To Deal With A Friendship Breakup?

No matter how hard it may seem to overcome a broken friendship, you must consider your emotions and free your heart from them. You can do this either by writing a journal or talking to a close person for personal growth and deeper self-analysis.

Here are some things you should keep in mind while curing your mental health after a breakup shared by Aamish Dhingra, Mental Health Coach and founder of Cocoweave International Coaching.:

1. Own your emotions - It is completely normal to experience certain negative emotions after such a companionship break, may it be anger, frustration, sadness, or betrayal. Unresolved problems can become huge triggers for your future relationships. So take the help of some close relative, or friend or write your thoughts in a journal.

2. Comprehend the situation - Undoubtedly there is always a reason behind any breakup. So be mentally ready to understand what went wrong. Find your reason for the breakup which might be some long-standing emotional factor or a few hurtful words said. Getting a proper closure keeps your mental health at ease and doesn’t come in the way of your future commitments.

3. Give it some time - Time is what you all need to overcome any relationship as emotions settle down as time passes by. So don’t come to quick decisions rather give it some days or weeks or even months, depending upon the situation and things will fall into place.

4. Find a listening ear - Searching a great learning ear helps to overpower the stresses of a broken friendship. You not only feel comforted rather emotions release makes you relaxed too.

5. Embrace the present - Rather than just clinging onto the past and desiring things to turn back to normal again is futile. You should accept the situation and allow your mental health to move past the emotions you have been feeling as change is the essence of life. Healing will only come with welcoming change in your life and giving acceptance to the situation.

6. Look towards the other side of the coin - Besides taking it all negative that your friendship broke, you can also look towards another positive approach. Focus on the good memories of the relationship that existed and also keep those moments in your heart forever making them a permanent part of your life.

7. Exercise - Physical activity in any form such as yoga, pilates, dance class, gym etc. is a magnificent way to release endorphins. Stress, anxiety, depression or sadness can be alleviated by regular physical activity.