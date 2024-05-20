How To Protect Yourself While Dating Online? Expert Shares Tips

For instance, the majority of the participants of the said study revealed their primary concern about the authenticity of a potential partner. Whether it is old-school dating or its modern counterpart, evaluating the genuineness of a person is always a complex task. However, with the right precautions, daters can navigate the online dating world safely and smoothly.

With the arrival of dating apps, meeting new people has become easier than ever. A study by India's most popular dating app, QuackQuack, revealed that more than 65% of women voted for online dating as the safer option for finding love and relationships. However, regardless of the method of dating, safety has invariably remained the main apprehension for daters of all ages and genders.

Here are some of the most effective tips shared by Ravi Mittal, Founder, and CEO of QuackQuack to protect yourself while dating online:

Protect your personal information:

The golden rule of online dating is to guard your personal information and be cautious while sharing it, even with a match. Daters are asked to never share their home address, workplace, financial details, or other sensitive information on their dating profile or with a match during the initial phases of the relationship. The primary convenience offered by online dating is allowing people to take their time in getting to know one another and move things at their own pace. Be cautious of anyone who seems overly curious about your private life and seems to be forcing you to reveal them. Personal safety comes before finding the right match. Dating apps regularly remind daters to unmatch if anything looks remotely suspicious. A match is not a commitment.

Money Matters:

Financial talks are a big No-No. One of the most common tricks applied by scammers online is to give a heart-wrenching story about their financial woos to a match, followed by asking for some money that they often promise to return. No matter how convincing they sound, or even if, in rare cases, they are genuine, it is always advised never to send money or even discuss it with someone you have recently met. A match asking for monetary help or steering the conversation toward money is a red flag.

Identity Verification:

Another foolproof way to date safely is to investigate a bit about your match's background before getting cozy with them. One of the simplest ways for that is to search for your match's name in Google. See what comes up as a result. In case they have no online presence, try to verify their identity through other means. While the absence of an online presence doesn't necessarily signal something suspicious, there is no harm in being cautious. Reverse image search is also an excellent tool to identify the authenticity of a match. Always set up a video call or virtual date before meeting in person. It might not seem much, but this tiny step can help confirm if they are who they claim to be. If someone tends to avoid every request for a voice or video call, it should be considered a red flag, and avoiding such people will be the correct decision.

Meet-Up in public places:

34% of women from tier 1 and 2 cities revealed that they prefer meeting their date in a public place, like a well-known restaurant or a movie theater, especially for the first date. Dating apps always encourage users to share their itinerary for the first meet-up with at least one or more trusted people. Sharing live locations can add another layer of safety.



Trust your instinct with red flags:

The idea of finding love can be so tempting that people often ignore their gut feeling, even when something feels off. Pay close attention to your match's behavior and the stories they share. If you find any inconsistencies, do not hesitate to sever the connection. It is okay to lose a few connections if that saves you from a potentially risky situation. Daters are also nudged to keep an eye out for aggressive or any other suspicious and persistent behavior. Request for financial assistance, possessiveness, obsession, reluctance to provide direct answers, overly intrusive, and the like are all signs of red flags. A genuine match will prioritize your comfort and boundaries.

