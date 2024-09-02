Is It Normal To Have So Many Problems In A Marriage?

Every marriage, whether a whirlwind romance or a slow-burn college sweethearts story, encounters its honest share of problems. It’s an imminent part of the journey. The real question is not whether these challenges should arise but how you navigate them when they do.

Check what Anuradha Gupta, Founder & CEO of Vows For Eternity shares if it's normal to have so many problems in marriage:

Communication Problems

It always begins with communication, or rather, the lack of it. We find ourselves in endless loops of interruption, talking over each other, or worse, the coldness of a silent treatment. Good communication isn’t just about talking but about listening. Listening. Let your partner speak their truth, uninterrupted, and absorb their words. Set aside time to deconstruct what’s bothering you. Replace the accusatory “You always...” with the reflective “I feel...,” avoiding a blame game.

Conflict Issues

Conflict is inevitable, like the tide. It ebbs and flows, often leaving wreckage in its wake. The damage comes not from the conflicts themselves but from how we handle them. Personal attacks corrode trust and respect. Focus on the issue at hand, not the person across from you. Step into their shoes, and find the common ground. When tempers flare, take a pause, a breather, before words you can’t take back spill out.

Long Distances Larger Burdens

Long-distance marriages often stretch the fabric of connection thin. The miles breed misunderstandings, and the lack of physical presence fosters isolation. Lean into technology—video calls, messaging apps, the digital lifelines of our age. Schedule regular talks, and carve out moments despite the busyness. Discuss your future, and align your trajectories to avoid drifting apart.

Different Life Stages

Life stages, the varying tempos of our existence, often clash. One partner may be climbing the career ladder while the other yearns to start a family. Support each other’s dreams, and acknowledge that priorities evolve. Discuss future plans with an open heart, willing to compromise, to find a harmonious rhythm.

Altered Priorities and Caregiving Roles

Life changes, and so do priorities, especially regarding caregiving. Whether it’s taking care of kids, aging parents, or managing career changes, these shifts can strain your marriage. Acknowledge these changes and support each other. Share responsibilities and be empathetic towards each other’s challenges. Regularly check in to make sure both of you feel valued and supported.

Financial Planning is a Must

Money, that silent arbiter of many marital tensions, demands careful handling. Disagreements over spending, saving, and financial goals can create rifts. Collaborate on a financial plan, aligning it with both partners’ needs and dreams. Discuss money matters openly, set a budget, and plan for future expenses. Honesty about finances builds trust, averting misunderstandings.

Understanding the Foundation

Love, trust, and understanding are the bedrock of a resilient marriage. Show love and appreciation daily in gestures big and small. Try to understand your partner’s perspective, needs, and dreams. Carve out time for shared joys, nurturing the emotional connection that binds you.