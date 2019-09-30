Jennifer Lopez's kids from Marc Anthony okay with her having kids with A-Rod

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lopez is open to the idea of having children with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, and says that the children she shares with former husband Marc Anthony are okay with it, too.

In an interview to ExtraTV, Lopez spoke about how her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme regard her relationship with Alex, reports mirror.co.uk.

Lopez said: "I think they would love to have a brother or sister. They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled."

Star couple JLo and A-Rod reportedly had an engagement party a few days ago. The celebration comes almost seven months after the former professional baseball proposed to Lopez.

In attendance was JLo's best friend and actress Leah Remini, who posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen wearing a one-sleeve, white, ruffled ensemble.

"#reunitedanditfeelssogood," Remini, who had acted with Lopez in "Second Act", captioned the slideshow.

Lopez and Alex got engaged in March. "She said yes," Alex wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of JLo's hand with a sparkler on her ring finger.