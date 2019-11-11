Jessica Biel wants more kids with Justin Timberlake

Los Angeles: Actress Jessica Biel wants to have more children with her husband and actor Justin Timberlake.

In an interview to OK! magazine, Biel, who has a son named Silas with Timberlake, said that she wants to expand her family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Babies are crazy and hectic. But, yeah. I think if it happened to us, it would be great," Biel said.

The 37-year-old actress joked that she and Timberlake are "working on" having another child.

She said: "I mean, we're working on it. We're having a good time. You're making me blush!"

Biel also opened up about her four-year-old son Silas, who is named after Timberlake's grandfather.

"Well, he's a very good DJ. I guess you could say he's musician adjacent. He's very funny, which is very much like Justin. It's scary not only does he get the joke but he makes the joke. We're at the part of life, which is very funny," she said.

The actress feels Silas is an "old man trapped in a little body".

She said: "I took away his iPad and his life was ruined. He's an old man trapped in a little body. He's been here before, I think."

Biel first started dating Timberlake in 2007 and they eventually got married in 2012.