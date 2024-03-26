Advertisement
FRIENDS

Joey’s Speech From ‘Friends’ Used As Wedding Vows

An interesting video is shared on social media related to wedding vows.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Image credit: Freepik

The groom actually used Joey's speech from 'Friends' as his wedding vows that say, " We are gathered here today on this joyous occasion to celebrate this special love that Tifani and I share and it is a love based on giving and receiving, as well as having and sharing, and the love that we give and have is shared and received. and through this having and giving and sharing and receiving. we too can share and love and have and receive. I know many people are confused, but she gets it so should we call the spitter."

Everyone else was confused but the bride got the speech and this happened in a wedding that took place in Texas.

