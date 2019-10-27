Kamya Panjabi's birthday wish for boyfriend Shalabh Dang is all things love

New Delhi: TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who has found love again in businessman Shalabh Dang, has posted a love-filled birthday wish for her husband-to-be.

Sharing a few pictures from their Dubai vacay, Kamya wrote, "Hey you ! You know I’m the kinda woman who always had her own back , sometimes I did not want to despite doing it very well but mostly because no hand was as capable and stronger than the one wrapped around me today , Hey you ! Thank you for coming into this world , thank you for being born and I’m now absolutely sure that you did it for me , let me tell you on your Birthday what you mean to me but that won’t be on insta so for here I wish you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY KING @shalabhdang."

To which, Shalabh replied, "Thank you so much my Queen you made my day, my year and my life thank you for making me feel so special at this stage of my life. You mean the world to me."

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi is currently seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Preeto. Before falling in love with Shalabh, Kamya was married to Bunty Negi but got divorced in 2013. They also have a daughter. Kamya was also rumoured to be in a relationship with TV actor Karan Patel but it ended with him marrying Ankita Bhargava