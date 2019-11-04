close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale's marriage offer to Ian McKellen 'still stands'

It is not unknown when the proposal was made. Beckinsale had worked with McKellen in the 1995 TV movie "Cold Comfort Farm".

Kate Beckinsale&#039;s marriage offer to Ian McKellen &#039;still stands&#039;

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Beckinsale says her one-time marriage proposal to veteran star Ian McKellen, 80, still stands true.

While promoting "The Good Liar", McKellen, who came out of the closet as a gay man in 1988, had revealed that Beckinsale once proposed marriage to him.

After news of the proposal started to spread, the 46-year-old actress shared on Instagram that her "offer still stands", reports dailymail.co.uk.

McKellen made the revelation in a game with Helen Mirren called "Two Truths and a Lie" for Buzzfeed. The game started with McKellan making three statements, with Mirren then tasked with guessing which is the lie.

The three statements were -- "The first film I ever made was never released. I turned down the role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies. Kate Beckinsale once proposed marriage to me". The last statement got Mirren to laugh, saying, "I can absolutely understand a beautiful young woman proposing marriage to you, it's very believable".

On Sunday, Beckinsale shared a screenshot of an article which revealed the proposal, adding in the caption, "Offer still stands, @ianmckellen."

It is not unknown when the proposal was made. Beckinsale had worked with McKellen in the 1995 TV movie "Cold Comfort Farm".

 

Tags:
Kate BeckinsaleIan McKellen
Next
Story

Dean McDermott finds it hard being in a monogamous relationship

Must Watch

PT25M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day