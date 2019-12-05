Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

Los Angeles: Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding.

According to UsWeekly, the two, who were set to tie the knot this month, have made changes in their wedding dates and will exchange vows most probably next year.

A source close to the couple said: "They changed the timing due to the location they want. They're going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party."

Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013.