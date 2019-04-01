हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian anxious about her fourth baby

Kim later admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she's "low-key freaking out" about the pregnancy. 

Kim Kardashian anxious about her fourth baby

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is anxious about baby number four.

During an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", the 38-year-old shared that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The couple are already parents to Chicago, 1, Saint, 3, and North, 5, reports etonline.com.

"We have an announcement to make," Kim told sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

"We're having a baby. We're having a boy."

Kim later admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she's "low-key freaking out" about the pregnancy. 

"I didn't think it was going to happen," she said. "I thought like 'Oh, it probably won't even take'."

 

Tags:
Kim KardashianKim Kardashian WestKanye WestKim Kkim k babyKim Kardashian pregnancy
Next
Story

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor return to Mumbai from Maldives-See pic

Must Watch

PT22M28S

India Ka DNA 2019: Congress has not done anything for the farmers in MP, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan