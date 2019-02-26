Malaika Arora confesses her feelings for Arjun Kapoor says, I like him this way or that way

New Delhi: Just a day after Priyanka Chopra confirmed on Karan Johar's talk show that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating, the makers unveiled a new promo in which Malaika candidly confesses her feelings for Arjun.

A snippet of the finale episode was shared on the channel's Twitter handle wherein Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua were seen sharing the couch. As per Karan, that was the special awards episode.

During one of the segments, Karan quizzed the jury about Best Performance Male on the show, and while Kirron Kher rooted for Arjun Kapoor, Malaika let her guard down and said, “I like Arjun, this way or that way."

Now that's the kind of confession we were looking forward to!

The duo is often spotted hanging out together at plush Mumbai eateries and paps love to get their pictures together. Also, their PDA game on social media is quite cool!

On the work front, Arjun has plum deals in his kitty. He will be seen in as many as three big films—Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted, Panipat.

In the first one, he will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra and in 'Panipat', he has been paired opposite leggy lass Kriti Sanon. The period drama is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.